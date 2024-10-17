YOUNG SHELDON Season Seven Now Streaming Exclusively On Max

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In addition to the previously announced series and films coming to Max in October, all 14 episodes of the seventh season of YOUNG SHELDON are available to stream beginning THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 on Max.

The cast includes Iain Armitage (Sheldon), Zoe Perry (Mary), Lance Barber (George Sr.), Annie Potts (Meemaw), Montana Jordan (Georgie), Raegan Revord (Missy), Jim Parsons (Voice of Sheldon), and Emily Osment (Mandy).

For YOUNG SHELDON Cooper, it isn’t easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him.

His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL coach and as father to a boy he doesn’t understand. Sheldon’s mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn’t fit in. Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie, does the best he can in high school, but it’s tough to be cool when you’re in the same classes with your odd younger brother. Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy, sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains THE ONE person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. Finally, there’s Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw, his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts.

For 12 years on “The Big Bang Theory,” audiences have come to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy allows us the chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.

Young Sheldon is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive Producers are Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland, Jim Parsons, and Todd Spiewak.

