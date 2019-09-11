YOUNG SHELDON Adds Craig T. Nelson for Season Three

Deadline reports that Craig T. Nelson has joined "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff "Young Sheldon" in its upcoming third season. The series airs on CBS.

Nelson will play Coach Dale Ballard, a Little League baseball coach who butts heads with George Sr. (Lance Barber) about Missy (Raegan Revord) wanting to join the team.

Iain Armitage stars as "The Big Bang Theory"'s Sheldon Cooper at age 10, living with his family in East Texas and going to high school. Zoe Perry, Barber, Annie Potts, Revord and Montana Jordan also star.

The third season premieres September 26.

Nelson provided THE VOICE for Mr. Incredible in Pixar's "The Incredibles" and its recent sequel. He's also known for playing Zeek Braverman on "Parenthood." He starred in the 1998 Broadway production of "Ah, Wilderness!"

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories