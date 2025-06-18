YO GABBA GABBALAND! Sets Season Two Premiere at Apple TV+

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has announced that the reimagined original kids’ and family series “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” will return for season two on Friday, January 30, 2026. Inspired by the standout cultural phenomenon, “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” the magical all-new 10-episode second season welcomes back host Kammy Kam and the beloved Gabba characters, Brobee, Foofa, Muno, Toodee and Plex. They’ll be joined by a new star-studded lineup of ‘Super Music Friends' and special guests to help kids and families learn life lessons through song, dance and joyful discovery.

Apple TV+ has also revealed that the full library, all four seasons, of the original beloved, Emmy Award-nominated series “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” will launch globally on Friday, June 20. Celebrated for its irresistibly catchy music including hit songs such as “Clean It Up,” “I Like to Dance,” and “Jumpy Jump Jump,” vibrant characters, and playful animation that has delighted kids and parents around the world, the full collection invites audiences back into the iconic world of DJ Lance Rock and friends as they dance, sing and learn alongside an unforgettable lineup of special guests.

“Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” has remained highly praised for its “colorful cast of charming monsters,” “energetic ensemble,” “infectious music and fun guest stars.” Created by Emmy Award-nominated Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz (co-creators of “Yo Gabba Gabba!”), “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” is produced in partnership and collaboration with WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba, LLC, co-owners of the brand. Jacobs and Schultz also serve as executive producers on the series for Yo Gabba Gabba, LLC, alongside Josh Scherba and Stephanie Betts for WildBrain.

The complete first season of “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” and season four of “Yo Gabba Gabba!” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

