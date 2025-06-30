YO GABBA GABBA! to Embark on 2025 Summer Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The acclaimed children’s franchise YO GABBA GABBA! has announced that Kammy Kam, host of the new Apple TV+ series, Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, along with beloved Gabba characters Brobee, Foofa, Muno, Toodee, and Plex, will take to the road for a live tour in the U.S. this August. Along with some special guests, the iconic characters will create an unforgettable immersive musical experience across 24 stops on the tour, perfect for both a child’s first rock concert, moms and DADS who love sharing special moments with their kids, and young adults looking to relive their nostalgic times with the Gabba Friends.

A taste of what fans might expect on the tour was teased when the YO GABBA GABBA! characters recently took over Coachella for two sensational shows featuring the likes of "Weird Al" Yankovic, Flavor Flav, Portugal. The Man, Paul Williams, and Thundercat as well as a chorus of iconic children’s mascots, and the classic show’s original host, DJ Lance Rock. Late last year, the YGG! crew also stopped by NPR for a landmark Tiny Desk performance, also featuring Thundercat.

The announcement follows the recent news from Apple TV+ that the reimagined original kids’ and family series Yo Gabba GabbaLand! will return for season two on Friday, January 30, 2026. Apple TV+ also unveiled that all four seasons of the original beloved, Emmy Award-nominated series Yo Gabba Gabba! are now available on their platform.

Yo Gabba Gabba! Live 2025 Tour

Fri Aug 1, 2025 — Pomona, CA — Fox Theatre Pomona

Sat Aug 2, 2025 — San Diego, CA — Balboa Theatre

Sun Aug 3, 2025 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic

Tue Aug 5, 2025 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Wed Aug 6, 2025 — Denver, CO — Paramount Theatre

Fri Aug 8, 2025 — Kansas City, MO — The Midland

Sat Aug 9, 2025 — Omaha, NE — Orpheum Theater

Sun Aug 10, 2025 — Chicago, IL — Riviera Theatre

Mon Aug 11, 2025 — Royal Oak, MI — Royal Oak Music Theatre

Wed Aug 13, 2025 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live!

Thu Aug 14, 2025 — Cleveland, OH — The Agora

Fri Aug 15, 2025 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE

Sat Aug 16, 2025 — Glenside, PA — Keswick Theatre

Mon Aug 18, 2025 — Boston, MA — Roadrunner

Tue Aug 19, 2025 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

Wed Aug 20, 2025 — Baltimore, MD — Lyric Baltimore

Thu Aug 21, 2025 — Durham, NC — DPAC

Sat Aug 23, 2025 — Nashville, TN — The Pinnacle

Sun Aug 24, 2025 — Atlanta, GA — The Eastern

Tue Aug 26, 2025 — Dallas, TX — The Bomb Factory

Wed Aug 27, 2025 — Austin, TX — Bass Concert Hall

Fri Aug 29, 2025 — Tucson, AZ — The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Sat Aug 30, 2025 — Phoenix, AZ — Orpheum Theatre

Sun Aug 31, 2025 — Los Angeles, CA — The Novo

The YO GABBA GABBA! tour is produced by GabbaCaDabra LLC, co-owned by Yo Gabba Gabba LLC and WildBrain Ltd., a global leader in kids’ and family entertainment, with AEG Presents LLC, a global leader in live entertainment, signed on as exclusive promoter.

