YELLOWSTONE, 42 & IRRESISTIBLE Stand Out In DEG's Watched At Home Top 20 List

With another weekend around the corner, the DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group has viewing options for those looking for popular entertainment.

This week, consumers continued to seek out Chadwick Boseman content by adding 42 to the chart at No. 9, while Black Panther jumps to No. 6. Yellowstone, Paramount's popular TV drama, remains in the top three spots as The King of Staten Island holds its spot at No. 5 for the second week in a row. Making their Watched at Home debut this week are Vertical Entertainment's Robin's Wish, the documentary about the life and death of actor Robin Williams, at No. 16 and Universal's Irresistible at No. 19. Classic catalogue titles were also trending with WB's Beetlejuice and Harry Potter landing in the top ten.



DEG compiles the 'Watched at Home Top 20' list with the most widely consumed titles on disc and digital during the previous week (except for outside subscription-based streaming platforms). Assembled with the newest studio and retailer data every seven days, it showcases current consumer enthusiasm for home viewing of the newest film and television releases.



Please see below for the September 10 'Watched at Home Top 20' list:



1 Yellowstone: S1 (Paramount)

2 Yellowstone: S2 (Paramount)

3 Yellowstone: S3 (Paramount)

4 The Tax Collector (RLJ Entertainment)

5 The King of Staten Island (Universal)

6 Black Panther (Disney)

7 Trolls World Tour (DreamWorks/Universal)

8 Harry Potter: Complete 8-film Collection (WB)

9 42 (WB)

10 The Silencing (Lionsgate)

11 Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount)

12 Rogue (Lionsgate)

13 THE OUTPOST (Screen Media, 2020)

14 Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (MGM)

15 The Vanished (Paramount, 2020)

16 Robin's Wish (Vertical Entertainment)

17 1917 (Universal)

18 Beetlejuice (WB)

19 Irresistible (Universal)

20 Made in Italy (IFC Films)



