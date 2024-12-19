Y2K Starring Rachel Zegler Coming to Digital Platforms Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Ring in the New Year with Kyle Mooney's once-in-a-millenium disaster comedy, Y2K, starring Jaeden Martell, Rachel Zegler, Julian Dennison, The Kid Laroi, Alicia Silverstone, Tim Heidecker, and Fred Durst. Following a run in theaters, the movie will be available to watch at home on December 24.

On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Year's Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy.

The comedy brings to life an alternate reality where the Y2K craze- the fear that transitioning from 1999 to 2000 would spark an apocalypse event caused by computer programming malfunctions- actually happened.

Mooney directed and co-wrote the film with Evan Winter, which marks his directorial debut. Jonah Hill is attached as producer.

Rachel Zegler is currently starring on Broadway in Romeo + Juliet. Her other credits include West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Her next projects include the Netflix animated musical Spellbound and Disney's live-action remake of Snow White, which will be released in 2025.

