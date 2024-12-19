News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Y2K Starring Rachel Zegler Coming to Digital Platforms Next Week

Following its run in theaters, the movie will be available to watch at home on December 24.  

By: Dec. 19, 2024
Y2K Starring Rachel Zegler Coming to Digital Platforms Next Week Image
Ring in the New Year with Kyle Mooney's once-in-a-millenium disaster comedy, Y2K, starring Jaeden Martell, Rachel Zegler, Julian Dennison, The Kid Laroi, Alicia Silverstone, Tim Heidecker, and Fred Durst. Following a run in theaters, the movie will be available to watch at home on December 24.  

On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Year's Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy.

The comedy brings to life an alternate reality where the Y2K craze- the fear that transitioning from 1999 to 2000 would spark an apocalypse event caused by computer programming malfunctions- actually happened.

Mooney directed and co-wrote the film with Evan Winter, which marks his directorial debut. Jonah Hill is attached as producer. 

Rachel Zegler is currently starring on Broadway in Romeo + Juliet. Her other credits include West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Her next projects include the Netflix animated musical Spellbound and Disney's live-action remake of Snow White, which will be released in 2025.



