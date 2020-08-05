Winners Announced for the AAFCA TV Honors Presented by the African American Film Critics Association

Winners and Honorees include Viola Davis, Kenya Barris, Sterling K. Brown, HBO’s “Insecure,” and ABC’s “For Life,” among others.

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) today announced the virtual edition of its 2nd Annual AAFCA TV Honors. Launched last year with tremendous success, AAFCA was at the forefront of honoring Ava DuVernay's "When They See Us," including recognizing breakout star Jharrel Jerome's performance.



This year AAFCA is pleased to honor a number of outstanding shows, creators and performers, including ABC's Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson-produced "For Life" for Best Drama and HBO's "Insecure" for Best Comedy. Viola Davis ("How To Get Away with Murder," ABC) and Sterling K. Brown ("This is Us," NBC) will be honored as Best Actress and Best Actor respectively. Jeremy Pope and Laura Harrier who star in Netflix' "Hollywood" will be honored as Breakout Performers. TV trailblazer Kenya Barris will receive the organization's ICON Award for his groundbreaking contributions to television, beginning with the creation of "Black-ish" on ABC and now "#blackAF" on Netflix. The award will be presented by Rashida Jones. Macro Television Studios will receive the organization's Inclusion Award recognizing an organization with a demonstrable commitment to inclusion in their programming and corporate activities. Best YA honors go to "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix) with the Best Animated prize going to "Central Park" (AppleTV+). HBO's "Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children" and "The Last Dance" from ESPN Films/Netflix will receive top documentary honors. "The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel" (Lifetime) was named Best TV Movie. "I Promise," the inspiring documentary series on Quibi, chronicling the first year of LeBron James launching the I Promise School in his hometown, will receive the organization's inaugural award for Best Short Form. A full list of honorees follows:



2020 AAFCA TV HONORS AWARD RECIPIENTS

TV Icon - Kenya Barris

Inclusion Award - MACRO Television Studios

Best Actress - Viola Davis, "How To Get Away With Murder" (ABC)

Best Actor - Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us" (NBC)

Best Drama - "For Life" (ABC)

Best Comedy - "Insecure" (HBO)

Best TV Movie - "The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel" (Lifetime)

Breakout Performers - Jeremy Pope / Laura Harrier, "Hollywood" (Netflix)

Best YA - "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)

Best Animated - "Central Park" (Apple TV+)

Best Documentary - "Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children" (HBO) and "The Last Dance (ESPN Films/Netflix)

Best Short Form - "I Promise" (Quibi)

"In a time of such uncertainty, we have witnessed how powerful the medium of television and streaming is," stated AAFCA co-founder and President Gil Robertson. "We couldn't be more proud to honor shows and performances that uplift and inspire at a time when we all need entertainment the most. We are especially grateful to have partners like Morgan Stanley as well as the ongoing support of the entertainment community at large helping us with our year-round activities that highlight not only film, television and journalism, but also diversity, inclusion and equality."

FIRST RESPONDERS TO JOIN THE CELEBRATION AS PRESENTERS

In recognition of the devastating impact of the global pandemic, AAFCA will feature first responders, ranging from essential frontline workers like healthcare personnel and firefighters, to government leaders, alongside Hollywood stars, as AAFCA TV Honors presenters. "As an organization, with a passion for community awareness and outreach," Robertson stated, "we could not ignore the heroic efforts of those in our larger community during this unprecedented time. This is just a small gesture to recognize them in some way and convey our tremendous gratitude."

Financial powerhouse, Morgan Stanley, is the presenting sponsor of the 2nd Annual AAFCA TV Honors. Over the past several years, Morgan Stanley has served as a consistent and reliable supporter of AAFCA's ongoing efforts and activities. "As a proud supporter of the creative community, Morgan Stanley is honored to partner with the African American Film Critics Association, an organization that continues to recognize some of the most talented Black television creators, writers, producers, actors and actresses of our generation, to sponsor the 2nd annual AAFCA TV Honors," stated Sandra L. Richards, Head of Morgan Stanley Global Sports and Entertainment. "Now more than ever, it is imperative to create and support platforms that amplify Black voices, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the AAFCA to help do just that."



A PORTION OF THE PROCEEDS FROM THE AAFCA TV HONORS TO BENEFIT

THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS (NABJ) COVID-19 RELIEF FUND

The AAFCA TV Honors will stream via invitation only at 11:30am PT on Saturday, August 22. A surf & turf brunch will be provided for guests to enjoy during the broadcast catered by STK Steakhouse. The catered lunch and cocktails, provided by Cocktail Courier, will be delivered to all virtual guests the morning of the show adding to the festive experience. The show will later live on The AAFCA Channel on Youtube for others to enjoy. A portion of the AAFCA TV Honors proceeds will be donated to the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) COVID-19 Relief Fund. The event will be hosted by comedian/actress Aida Rodriguez.

