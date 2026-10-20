Wilmer Valderrama to Visit THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
The actor opens up about his roots, family, and career longevity in the entertainment industry.
Wilmer Valderrama makes an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday, October 20, to chat about fatherhood, celebrating his son's first birthday with a Top Gun-themed party and his dream of meeting Tom Cruise. He also shares the inspiration behind his children's names.
Valderrama opens up about his roots, bringing his family back to Colombia, and why he's chosen to share more of this personal side of his life. Then, Valderrama chats about why NCIS continues to thrive, teasing that fans will be SHOCKED by what's coming this season.
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
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