Video: Jessica Lange's Constance Gets Close To Mr. Nas On AHS: 13

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A new scene from AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 shows Constance Langdon, played by Jessica Lange, finding herself unexpectedly close to Mr. Nas, played by Paul Anthony Kelly. The clip, titled "Dance With The Devil," is drawn from the season's ninth episode, airing Thursdays on FX and streaming on Hulu.

Lange has taken on multiple roles across AMERICAN HORROR STORY's anthology format, and prior BroadwayWorld coverage has noted that she is reprising several characters for Season 13, including Fiona Goode of the Coven storyline. Kelly's Mr. Nas has figured into this season's ensemble of returning and new characters populating the anthology's latest installment.

Season 13 has continued to draw together performers and characters from earlier chapters of the franchise, with storylines this season also following Fiona Goode's efforts to intervene in her daughter Cordelia's fate within the Coven narrative. The season airs weekly on FX with episodes also streaming on Hulu.

Kelly has also appeared behind the scenes of the season's production, having sat down with production designer Anu Schwartz for the AHS: 13 Official Podcast to discuss the construction of the season's devil's penthouse set, as covered in prior BroadwayWorld coverage.

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