Lisa Ann Walter & Elaine Hendrix on 30 Years of THE PARENT TRAP Bond

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Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to discuss their friendship, which has endured for roughly 30 years since the pair worked together on THE PARENT TRAP. The conversation gave both women room to reflect on how their relationship has held up since the film's release, with Hudson prompting them to share memories from that era and how their bond has continued since.

Walter has previously appeared on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, where she recounted a separate story about working with Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg, giving Hudson's audience a direct account of that experience. The latest appearance shifted the focus to her longstanding friendship with Hendrix, letting the two actresses walk through specifics of how they met and what has kept them close in the decades since.

Much of the segment centered on the pair trading memories tied to their time on THE PARENT TRAP, with Hudson steering the conversation toward how their off-screen relationship developed alongside their work on the film. The two described staying in each other's lives well beyond the production itself, giving viewers a direct look at a friendship that predates much of their later individual work.

For more on Walter's past appearances on the show, read about her account of working with Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg.

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