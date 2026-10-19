Harry Jowsey, Joe Gorga Reveal $250,000 Prize on New Show THE MOB
The reality stars break down how the new competition series blends crime-film scenarios with a cash prize.
Harry Jowsey and Joe Gorga appeared on Good Morning America to discuss their new competition series THE MOB, describing a format built around mob-movie-inspired challenges. The two reality stars walked through the premise of the show, which pits contestants against one another in scenarios drawn from gangster-film tropes, with a $250,000 prize on the line for the eventual winner.
The conversation centered on the mechanics of the series, with Jowsey and Gorga detailing what viewers can expect from the challenges contestants will face. Both reality television personalities spoke directly about their roles on the new show, giving GMA viewers an early look at the competition ahead of its premiere.
Jowsey and Gorga used the segment to outline the stakes of the series, emphasizing the quarter-million-dollar prize as the driving incentive for contestants willing to take on the mob-themed tasks. The pair framed the appearance around introducing the show's concept to audiences rather than discussing outside projects.
The GMA segment gave an early glimpse into THE MOB, with Jowsey and Gorga serving as the public face of the series ahead of its debut, focusing the conversation squarely on what the new competition format has in store for contestants and viewers alike.
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