Harry Jowsey, Joe Gorga Reveal $250,000 Prize on New Show THE MOB

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Harry Jowsey and Joe Gorga appeared on Good Morning America to discuss their new competition series THE MOB, describing a format built around mob-movie-inspired challenges. The two reality stars walked through the premise of the show, which pits contestants against one another in scenarios drawn from gangster-film tropes, with a $250,000 prize on the line for the eventual winner.

The conversation centered on the mechanics of the series, with Jowsey and Gorga detailing what viewers can expect from the challenges contestants will face. Both reality television personalities spoke directly about their roles on the new show, giving GMA viewers an early look at the competition ahead of its premiere.

Jowsey and Gorga used the segment to outline the stakes of the series, emphasizing the quarter-million-dollar prize as the driving incentive for contestants willing to take on the mob-themed tasks. The pair framed the appearance around introducing the show's concept to audiences rather than discussing outside projects.

The GMA segment gave an early glimpse into THE MOB, with Jowsey and Gorga serving as the public face of the series ahead of its debut, focusing the conversation squarely on what the new competition format has in store for contestants and viewers alike.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 07 Hrs 15 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone