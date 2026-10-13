NCIS Cast Names Who Steals Props and Who's the Class Clown

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NCIS cast members Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen, and Diona Reasonover sat down to play a game of superlatives, dishing on their co-stars in a segment released by CBS. The trio tackled questions ranging from who is most likely to steal items from the set to who shares the most traits with their on-screen character.

The group ultimately named Katrina Law the most likely to swipe set items, citing desk props and travel mugs as her targets of choice. When discussing who most closely resembles their character in real life, the cast briefly considered Brian Dietzen and Sean Harmon before settling on Diona Reasonover. Cole, Dietzen, and Reasonover play Special Agent in Charge Alden Parker, Jimmy Palmer, and Jessica Knight, respectively, on the long-running procedural, which follows the Naval Criminal Investigative Service team as they investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

The cast unanimously crowned Wilmer Valderrama the show's class clown. Dietzen admitted to posting content online, which led the group to name him most likely to go viral on TikTok. The conversation also touched on which co-stars are Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18Days 09Hrs 28Min 07Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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