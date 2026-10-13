NCIS Cast Names Who Steals Props and Who's the Class Clown
Cast members weigh in on prop theft, viral potential and who gives the best advice on set.
NCIS cast members Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen, and Diona Reasonover sat down to play a game of superlatives, dishing on their co-stars in a segment released by CBS. The trio tackled questions ranging from who is most likely to steal items from the set to who shares the most traits with their on-screen character.
The group ultimately named Katrina Law the most likely to swipe set items, citing desk props and travel mugs as her targets of choice. When discussing who most closely resembles their character in real life, the cast briefly considered Brian Dietzen and Sean Harmon before settling on Diona Reasonover. Cole, Dietzen, and Reasonover play Special Agent in Charge Alden Parker, Jimmy Palmer, and Jessica Knight, respectively, on the long-running procedural, which follows the Naval Criminal Investigative Service team as they investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.
The cast unanimously crowned Wilmer Valderrama the show's class clown. Dietzen admitted to posting content online, which led the group to name him most likely to go viral on TikTok. The conversation also touched on which co-stars are
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