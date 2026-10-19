Lisa Ann Walter Recalls Working With Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg
The actress opened up about the encounter during a sit-down with host Jennifer Hudson.
Lisa Ann Walter sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to recount an experience she had working with Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg. The conversation gave Walter room to walk Hudson and the studio audience through the details of the encounter, which she described as a standout moment from her career.
The segment centered entirely on Walter's recollection, with Hudson prompting her to share specifics about what it was like being on set with both Cruise and Spielberg. Walter spoke candidly about the exchange, giving viewers a direct account of the story rather than a brief mention.
The appearance kept its focus on that single anecdote, letting Walter expand on the circumstances surrounding her time working alongside the two Hollywood figures. Hudson's questions pushed the conversation toward specific details of the experience rather than a general overview of Walter's career.
Walter's sit-down joins a run of recent guest conversations on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, where Hudson has sat down with figures including Emily Osment and David Oyelowo for similarly personal, story-driven segments.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...