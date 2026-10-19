 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Lisa Ann Walter Recalls Working With Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg

The actress opened up about the encounter during a sit-down with host Jennifer Hudson.

By:


Lisa Ann Walter sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to recount an experience she had working with Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg. The conversation gave Walter room to walk Hudson and the studio audience through the details of the encounter, which she described as a standout moment from her career.

The segment centered entirely on Walter's recollection, with Hudson prompting her to share specifics about what it was like being on set with both Cruise and Spielberg. Walter spoke candidly about the exchange, giving viewers a direct account of the story rather than a brief mention.

The appearance kept its focus on that single anecdote, letting Walter expand on the circumstances surrounding her time working alongside the two Hollywood figures. Hudson's questions pushed the conversation toward specific details of the experience rather than a general overview of Walter's career.

Walter's sit-down joins a run of recent guest conversations on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, where Hudson has sat down with figures including Emily Osment and David Oyelowo for similarly personal, story-driven segments.

Recent Articles
Joel McHale on Meeting Tom Cruise and Bringing Home TV-Set Dogs
Joel McHale on Meeting Tom Cruise and Bringing Home TV-Set Dogs
10/9/2026
Riz Ahmed Shares Tom Cruise's On-Set Advice for 'Digger'
Riz Ahmed Shares Tom Cruise's On-Set Advice for 'Digger'
10/1/2026
Tom Cruise Asks Jennifer Hudson to Sing on JHUD SHOW
Tom Cruise Asks Jennifer Hudson to Sing on JHUD SHOW
9/30/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts