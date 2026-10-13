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William Shatner & Brad Paisley Perform MASKS, Talk Shatner's Heavy Metal Turn at 95

The duo appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to share the stage and chat about their unlikely musical partnership.

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William Shatner appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside Brad Paisley to discuss the pair's new album, Love and Other Mysteries, with one of the more notable moments of the conversation centering on Shatner taking up heavy metal at age 95. The pair walked through how they met and ended up making music together, giving Kimmel's audience a look at the origins of a collaboration that spans genres and generations.

In the first clip, Shatner and Paisley perform "Masks" from Love and Other Mysteries, joined by Taylor Goldsmith and Gordon Mote. The performance brings the studio recording to the Kimmel stage with the added musicians rounding out the arrangement.

The second clip shifts to conversation, with Shatner and Paisley detailing how their partnership came together and what went into recording the new album. The discussion also touches on Shatner's recent turn toward heavy metal, a detail he brought up as part of the broader conversation about his current musical output at 95 years old.

Both appearances took place on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which has also recently hosted guests including Michael Douglas, who discussed his new memoir One Helluva Ride during a separate visit to the show.

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