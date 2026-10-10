Photos: STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY Season 2 Announced at New York Comic Con

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Paramount+ and CBS Studios returned to New York Comic Con this year with a Star Trek universe panel that included a Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Q&A in anticipation of season two, featuring members of the cast, including Holly Hunter, and executive producers, as well as a 60th anniversary clips presentation and conversation with William Shatner, moderated by Ben Stiller.

The Star Trek Universe panel kicked off with an exclusive conversation about the upcoming sophomore season of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Panelists included series star Holly Hunter, plus Sandro Rosta, Bella Shepard, Karim Diané, Robert Picardo and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau.

During the panel, moderated by Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau teed up an exclusive first look at the new season just for the fans in the room, and announced season two will premiere March 2027 on Paramount+. In addition, it was revealed that Bill Nighy (Living, About Time) and Rosemarie DeWitt (Untamed, The Staircase) will guest star in the upcoming season. Nighy will play Nahla's estranged father, Nyk Ake, and DeWitt will play Tarima's mother, Laytha Sadal, the First Lady of Betazed.

Season two of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy follows the cadets into their second year aboard the USS Athena. There, their ideals of leadership, friendship, romance and morality are put to the test as they navigate budding rivalries, shaky diplomatic negotiations, a fiercely competitive schoolwide tournament, and the arrival of a mysterious new cadet whose existence raises questions that could have consequences far beyond the classroom.

As Star Trek celebrates its 60th anniversary, the panel continued with a special presentation of clips and conversation with William Shatner, the actor behind Captain James T. Kirk, moderated by actor and filmmaker Ben Stiller. Together, they discussed memorable behind-the-scenes moments and stories from some of Kirk's most iconic moments on screen.

The packed room of devoted Star Trek fans were treated to exclusive reveals, exciting announcements and memorable celebrations of the franchise's rich history, creating a fun and unforgettable experience for the audience.

About Star Trek

In the 60 years since creator Gene Roddenberry introduced the world to a Star Trek universe where 'Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations' remains its proud legacy, the series has continued to break barriers – inspiring generations of fans with a celebration of cultural diversity and inclusion, scientific exploration, and the pursuit of uncharted frontiers. Today, the Star Trek canon continues to thrive through film, television, animation, games, publishing, podcasts, experiences and children's programming. Available in over 190 countries worldwide, the Star Trek franchise of 12 TV series, 14 films and over 900 episodes has been a mainstay in generating stories that are both exciting and thought-provoking, as well as vastly contributing to the pop culture lexicon throughout the years. The Star Trek series, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and the newest series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, original movie Star Trek: Section 31 and the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks on Paramount+ are produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producer Alex Kurtzman oversees the Star Trek universe across all platforms. For more information on where to watch Star Trek, visit StarTrek.com/Where-To-Watch.

Photo Credit: (L-R): Michael Gibson/Paramount+ & Brendan Adam-Zwelling/Paramount+















Photo Credit: (L-R): Michael Gibson/Paramount+ & Brendan Adam-Zwelling/Paramount+

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 21 Days 06 Hrs 59 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me