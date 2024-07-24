William Jackson Harper Joins THE MORNING SHOW Season 4

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



William Jackson Harper is the latest name to join the growing cast of Apple TV's The Morning Show.

In Season 4, Harper will play the recurring character of Ben, the "self-assured and innovative" Head of Sports at the network.

Born in Dallas, Harper has an extensive background in theater, co-starring alongside Cristin Milioti in "After The Blast" at Lincoln Center, as well as on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning play "All The Way," with Bryan Cranston. Earlier this year, he was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance as Astrov in the Broadway revival of Uncle Vanya. He is also known for his onscreen roles in Midsommar and The Good Place, where he played Chidi Anagonye.

In the upcoming season, Harper will appear alongside new cast members Aaron Pierre, Jeremy Irons, and Marion Cotillard as well as returning cast members Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie. Season 4 is currently in production.

The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. The series is executive produced by Witherspoon and Aniston, directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, executive produced by Michael Ellenberg and produced by the studio Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films. It is showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt (“Fosse/Verdon,” “Homeland,” “House of Cards”), who has a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+ for scripted television series. Leder (“On the Basis of Sex,” “Deep Impact,” “The Leftovers,” “ER”) executive produces and directs under a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

