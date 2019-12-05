Will Smith Supports Gabrielle Union's Choice to Speak Out Against AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Will Smith shut down Hollywood Blvd. for the premiere of his new animated movie "Spies in Disguise," in which he voices a Super Spy who gets turned into a pigeon.

"Extra's" Renee Bargh caught up with Smith, who weighed in on one of the biggest headlines this week, his "Bad Boys" co-star Gabrielle Union speaking out after her contract was not renewed by "America's Got Talent."

The nature of Gabrielle's exit has been the subject of much speculation. It has been reported that Union's contract was not renewed after she complained about what is being described as a "toxic culture" inside the NBC show. The network told "Extra" that the show "has a long history of inclusivity and diversity." They added, "NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously."

The day before, Gabrielle met with NBC officials, tweeting, "We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change."

Smith showed his support for Union, saying, "Well, I mean, we have to speak out. When people have issues, you have to, you know, let it be known, you have to bring it to the light. I haven't spoken to Gabrielle, so I don't know the specifics, but, you know, any time there's an issue, it's better out than in."

His wife Jada is also putting it all out there on her hit Facebook Watch Series "Red Table Talk," recently pointing out that she took a backseat in their relationship at one point. As for how they found balance, Will revealed, "We actually didn't find the balance - there were some really difficult times in there - but when we... as we look at it, you know, the decisions we made as a family, we're still like, 'They were best for our family.'"

Will is busy as always, just wrapping up filming on "Bad Boys 3." He teased, "'Bad Boys 3' coming at you and it's the... it's the best of the three. I just saw it a couple of days ago... it's outta here."

"Spies in Disguise" hits theaters on December 25.

Read the original story on Extra.





Related Articles View More TV Stories