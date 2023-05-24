What To Stream On Max This Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend marks the start of summer, and Max has a catalog of films and series to stream no matter what mood viewers are in or how much time they have.
To celebrate the first week of Max, check out the best programming to watch over Memorial Day Weekend; the many worlds to explore on Max; kids and family series and movies; a robust collection of scripted and unscripted crime content; the platform’s best current and classic movies; Pride month highlights; and a deep dive into the DC universe on Max.
In honor of Memorial Day, viewers can watch classic military titles including the HBO Original award-winning miniseries Band of Brothers and The Pacific along with films like Pearl Harbor, Valkyrie, Platoon and the HBO Original documentaries We Are Not Done Yet and John McCain: For Whom The Bell Tolls.
Max also features an expansive offering with a library full of bingeable series to watch this holiday weekend. Fans can revisit a favorite episode of animated comedies like SOUTH PARK (26 Seasons), beloved sitcoms like Friends (10 Seasons), THE BIG BANG THEORY (12 seasons), unscripted series including 90 Day Fiancé (9 seasons), DIRTY JOBS (10 seasons), DEADLIEST CATCH (19 seasons) and SAY YES TO THE DRESS (22 seasons).
HBO fans can stream HBO Original series The Sopranos (6 seasons), Veep (7 seasons), GAME OF THRONES (8 seasons), Sex and the City (6 seasons), which commemorates its 25th anniversary tomorrow, and so much more. This Sunday, May 28 will bring the highly anticipated series finales of the award-winning HBO Originals Succession and Barry, and the season finale of the HBO Original Somebody Somewhere, making Memorial Day weekend a perfect time to catch up on these HBO favorites.
The extensive movie library offers a variety of film franchises that make for a perfect weekend marathon including Harry Potter, The Matrix, Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, Superman and Batman, and film collections such as Studio Ghibli.
No matter your mood or how much time you have, Max has something for everyone in the household. Here are selected highlights from the catalog:
If you have 30 minutes:
Abbott Elementary
Barry (Series Finale 5/28)
Beachfront Bargain Hunt
Beat Bobby Flay
Bob Hearts Abishola
Clone High
Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives
Friends
House Hunters
Lakefront Bargain Hunt
The Big Bang Theory
The Other Two
If you have about an hour:
Gold Rush
Home Town & HOME TOWN Takeover
House of the Dragon
In with the Old
Naked and Afraid
See No Evil
Succession*
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
*Note: this weekend’s series finale of Succession will have an 88 minute run-time.
If you have time for a movie:
A Star Is Born
All the President’s Men
Crazy Rich Asians
Pearl Harbor
Platoon
Spirited Away
The Artist
Valkyrie
If you have a free day:
Divergent films
Fantastic Beasts films
The Hobbit films
The Lord of the Rings trilogy
The Matrix films
Series that allow you to lean back for a day:
90 Day Love in Paradise (Season 3 now airing)
Fixer Upper: The Castle
Love & Death
Mean Girl Murders
Somebody Somewhere (Season 2 Finale 5/28)
The Rehearsal
You, Me & My Ex
If you have time for a long weekend binge:
Harry Potter films
James Bond films
Star Trek films
Films from the Studio Ghibli library
Series with deep catalogs including:
1000-lb Sisters
Darcey & Stacey
Fixer Upper
Game of Thrones
Ghost Adventures
Homestead Rescue
Impractical Jokers
Naked and Afraid
Street Outlaws
The Sopranos
The West Wing
Young Sheldon
