What To Stream On Max This Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend marks the start of summer, and Max has a catalog of films and series to stream no matter what mood viewers are in or how much time they have.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

How Rob Marshall's Theatre Background Brought THE LITTLE MERMAID to Life Photo 1 How Theatre Brought Disney's New THE LITTLE MERMAID Film to Life
Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer With Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey & Photo 2 Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine' From WAITRESS on t Photo 3 Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine'
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From the 'Great Performances' 50t Photo 4 Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert

Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From the 'Great Performances' 50th Anniversary Concert

To celebrate the first week of Max, check out the best programming to watch over Memorial Day Weekend; the many worlds to explore on Max; kids and family series and movies; a robust collection of scripted and unscripted crime content; the platform’s best current and classic movies; Pride month highlights; and a deep dive into the DC universe on Max.

Memorial Day Weekend marks the start of summer, and Max has a catalog of films and series to stream no matter what mood viewers are in or how much time they have.

In honor of Memorial Day, viewers can watch classic military titles including the HBO Original award-winning miniseries Band of Brothers and The Pacific along with films like Pearl Harbor, Valkyrie, Platoon and the HBO Original documentaries We Are Not Done Yet and John McCain: For Whom The Bell Tolls.

Max also features an expansive offering with a library full of bingeable series to watch this holiday weekend. Fans can revisit a favorite episode of animated comedies like SOUTH PARK (26 Seasons),  beloved sitcoms like Friends (10 Seasons), THE BIG BANG THEORY (12 seasons), unscripted series including 90 Day Fiancé (9 seasons), DIRTY JOBS (10 seasons), DEADLIEST CATCH (19 seasons) and SAY YES TO THE DRESS (22 seasons).

HBO fans can stream HBO Original series The Sopranos (6 seasons), Veep (7 seasons), GAME OF THRONES (8 seasons), Sex and the City (6 seasons), which commemorates its 25th anniversary tomorrow, and so much more. This Sunday, May 28 will bring the highly anticipated series finales of the award-winning HBO Originals Succession and Barry, and the season finale of the HBO Original Somebody Somewhere, making Memorial Day weekend a perfect time to catch up on these HBO favorites.

The extensive movie library offers a variety of film franchises that make for a perfect weekend marathon including Harry Potter, The Matrix, Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, Superman and Batman, and film collections such as Studio Ghibli.

What to stream on Max

No matter your mood or how much time you have, Max has something for everyone in the household. Here are selected highlights from the catalog:

If you have 30 minutes:
Abbott Elementary
Barry (Series Finale 5/28)
Beachfront Bargain Hunt
Beat Bobby Flay
Bob Hearts Abishola
Clone High
Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives
Friends
House Hunters
Lakefront Bargain Hunt
The Big Bang Theory
The Other Two
 
If you have about an hour:
Gold Rush
Home Town & HOME TOWN Takeover
House of the Dragon
In with the Old
Naked and Afraid
See No Evil
Succession*
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
 
*Note: this weekend’s series finale of Succession will have an 88 minute run-time.

If you have time for a movie:
A Star Is Born
All the President’s Men
Crazy Rich Asians
Pearl Harbor
Platoon
Spirited Away
The Artist
Valkyrie

If you have a free day:
Divergent films
Fantastic Beasts films
The Hobbit films
The Lord of the Rings trilogy
The Matrix films

Series that allow you to lean back for a day:
90 Day Love in Paradise (Season 3 now airing)
Fixer Upper: The Castle
Love & Death
Mean Girl Murders
Somebody Somewhere (Season 2 Finale 5/28)
The Rehearsal
You, Me & My Ex

If you have time for a long weekend binge:
Harry Potter films
James Bond films
Star Trek films
Films from the Studio Ghibli library

Series with deep catalogs including:
1000-lb Sisters
Darcey & Stacey
Fixer Upper
Game of Thrones
Ghost Adventures
Homestead Rescue
Impractical Jokers
Naked and Afraid
Street Outlaws
The Sopranos
The West Wing
Young Sheldon



RELATED STORIES - TV

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

CMA Fest Documentary to Premiere on Hulu Photo
CMA Fest Documentary to Premiere on Hulu

The 75-minute documentary features exclusive interviews with many of Country Music’s most notable artists including Bill Anderson, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, BRELAND, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Shy Carter, Luke Combs, Valierie Ellis Hawkins, Vince Gill, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, and more.

TAMRON HALL Builds Year to Year for the 4th Consecutive Week Photo
TAMRON HALL Builds Year to Year for the 4th Consecutive Week

During the week of May 8, 2023, “Tamron Hall” improved on the year-ago week in Women 25-54 (+15% - 165,000 vs. 143,000). In fact, “Tamron Hall” improved year to year for the 4th consecutive week and in 21 of the last 22 weeks overall.  

Videos: Watch the j-hope IN THE BOX & SUGA: Road to D-DAY. Trailer Photo
Videos: Watch the 'j-hope IN THE BOX' & 'SUGA: Road to D-DAY.' Trailer

“j-hope IN THE BOX” and “SUGA: Road to D-DAY” give moviegoers around the world a behind-the-scenes look at the lives and work of the global music superstars in an immersive experience that can only be felt in movie theaters, thanks to large screens, three-dimensional sound. Watch the trailer videos for the new BTS documentaries now!


From This Author - Michael Major

Video: French 79 Premieres Video for 'You Always Say' Featuring Olivia MerilahtiVideo: French 79 Premieres Video for 'You Always Say' Featuring Olivia Merilahti
How Rob Marshall's Theatre Background Brought THE LITTLE MERMAID to LifeHow Rob Marshall's Theatre Background Brought THE LITTLE MERMAID to Life
Sons of (Sam Prekop and John McEntire) to Release 2XLP Vinyl Pressing of Their Widely Acclaimed DebutSons of (Sam Prekop and John McEntire) to Release 2XLP Vinyl Pressing of Their Widely Acclaimed Debut
Johnny Strong Stars in Military Action Film WARHORSE ONE Coming to TheatersJohnny Strong Stars in Military Action Film WARHORSE ONE Coming to Theaters

Videos

Video: Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Full Reunion Trailer Video Video: Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Full Reunion Trailer
Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series Video
Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series
Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Reunion Trailer
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO