What To Stream On Max This Memorial Day Weekend

To celebrate the first week of Max, check out the best programming to watch over Memorial Day Weekend; the many worlds to explore on Max; kids and family series and movies; a robust collection of scripted and unscripted crime content; the platform’s best current and classic movies; Pride month highlights; and a deep dive into the DC universe on Max.

Memorial Day Weekend marks the start of summer, and Max has a catalog of films and series to stream no matter what mood viewers are in or how much time they have.

In honor of Memorial Day, viewers can watch classic military titles including the HBO Original award-winning miniseries Band of Brothers and The Pacific along with films like Pearl Harbor, Valkyrie, Platoon and the HBO Original documentaries We Are Not Done Yet and John McCain: For Whom The Bell Tolls.

Max also features an expansive offering with a library full of bingeable series to watch this holiday weekend. Fans can revisit a favorite episode of animated comedies like SOUTH PARK (26 Seasons), beloved sitcoms like Friends (10 Seasons), THE BIG BANG THEORY (12 seasons), unscripted series including 90 Day Fiancé (9 seasons), DIRTY JOBS (10 seasons), DEADLIEST CATCH (19 seasons) and SAY YES TO THE DRESS (22 seasons).

HBO fans can stream HBO Original series The Sopranos (6 seasons), Veep (7 seasons), GAME OF THRONES (8 seasons), Sex and the City (6 seasons), which commemorates its 25th anniversary tomorrow, and so much more. This Sunday, May 28 will bring the highly anticipated series finales of the award-winning HBO Originals Succession and Barry, and the season finale of the HBO Original Somebody Somewhere, making Memorial Day weekend a perfect time to catch up on these HBO favorites.

The extensive movie library offers a variety of film franchises that make for a perfect weekend marathon including Harry Potter, The Matrix, Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, Superman and Batman, and film collections such as Studio Ghibli.

What to stream on Max

No matter your mood or how much time you have, Max has something for everyone in the household. Here are selected highlights from the catalog:

If you have 30 minutes:

Abbott Elementary

Barry (Series Finale 5/28)

Beachfront Bargain Hunt

Beat Bobby Flay

Bob Hearts Abishola

Clone High

Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives

Friends

House Hunters

Lakefront Bargain Hunt

The Big Bang Theory

The Other Two



If you have about an hour:

Gold Rush

Home Town & HOME TOWN Takeover

House of the Dragon

In with the Old

Naked and Afraid

See No Evil

Succession*

The Last of Us

The White Lotus



*Note: this weekend’s series finale of Succession will have an 88 minute run-time.

If you have time for a movie:

A Star Is Born

All the President’s Men

Crazy Rich Asians

Pearl Harbor

Platoon

Spirited Away

The Artist

Valkyrie

If you have a free day:

Divergent films

Fantastic Beasts films

The Hobbit films

The Lord of the Rings trilogy

The Matrix films

Series that allow you to lean back for a day:

90 Day Love in Paradise (Season 3 now airing)

Fixer Upper: The Castle

Love & Death

Mean Girl Murders

Somebody Somewhere (Season 2 Finale 5/28)

The Rehearsal

You, Me & My Ex

If you have time for a long weekend binge:

Harry Potter films

James Bond films

Star Trek films

Films from the Studio Ghibli library

Series with deep catalogs including:

1000-lb Sisters

Darcey & Stacey

Fixer Upper

Game of Thrones

Ghost Adventures

Homestead Rescue

Impractical Jokers

Naked and Afraid

Street Outlaws

The Sopranos

The West Wing

Young Sheldon