Wendy Williams Will Not Return to Talk Show in January; New Guest-Hosts Set for 2022

Wendy Williams will not return to her hosting duties on THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW in January. As Williams continues to deal with complications with her Graves disease, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Michael Rappaport, Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell, and Sherri Shepherd will guest host.

For the past two weeks, Leah Remini and Michele Visage have filled in for Williams as guest hosts. Previous hosts this season include Michael Rappaport, Sherri Shepherd, Whitney Cummings, Jerry Springer, Steve Wilkos, Fat Joe, and Remy Ma.

Check out the Instagram announcement here:

Wendy Williams burst onto THE TALK show scene in July 2009 with the launch of the nationally-syndicated weekday program, "The Wendy Williams Show." Called a "breakthrough in daytime" by The New York Times, "The Wendy Williams Show," which airs in 52 countries, on BET at midnight, and is now in its thirteenth season.

Williams interviews countless A-list celebrity guests from the perspective of a fan, as she asks the questions that her audience wants to hear. A lover of classic television, Williams' TV idols growing up were Dinah Shore and Merv Griffin. Williams previously starred as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago on Broadway.