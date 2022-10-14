Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Watch: Bill Connington Releases POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS Music Video

Oct. 14, 2022  

The apocalyptic romantic-drama Poughkeepsie is for Lovers has released it's first music video, available to watch:

Poughkeepsie is for Lovers is now available to rent and own on global digital HD internet, and satellite platforms through Freestyle Digital Media on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, iTunes, and others. It has received a rave review from Film Threat.

Poughkeepsie is for Lovers tells the story of how a weekend getaway spells disaster for an already strained relationship. In the near future, Charles and Eve practice their escape plan from New York City in case of nuclear attack. Their flight to safety takes them to an even less safe place. Tensions run high when the world collapses around them. Can the couple's already strained relationship survive the fall-out? Poughkeepsie is for Lovers shows viewers that when a relationship is in trouble, sometimes it feels like the end of the world.

Written by Bill Connington and directed by Bill Connington & Kelley Van Dilla, Poughkeepsie is for Lovers stars Bill Connington ('Charles') and Natia Dune ('Eve') as the lovers entangled in a strained relationship. Poughkeepsie is for Lovers was produced by Michael Vanderpool & Kelley Van Dilla, with Bill Connington serving as executive producer.

Bill Connington, writer and star of Poughkeepsie is for Lovers says, "I wanted to explore what would happen if two people had to grapple with a nuclear attack. Most apocalyptic films have a huge budget and there are a lot of explosions and buildings blowing up. This is an intimate story of how it could really happen to one couple. Their world as they understand it may end, but their complex love lives on."

Poughkeepsie is for Lovers is the latest of several collaborations with composer Deirdre Broderick, who says, "The music shows you what the characters are thinking and feeling. There is fear, dread, loneliness - but ultimately a deep and abiding love, even in the face of disaster."

Bill Connington ("Ripley") is the award-winning star, screenwriter, and executive producer of Poughkeepsie is for Lovers. He also wrote, produced and starred in the romantic dramedy film LOVE, REPEAT. His critically acclaimed Off-Broadway play ZOMBIE is based on the novella by Joyce Carol Oates; it was later made into a film that went to 21 film festivals. He has appeared in national and international theater and film productions. He is known for exploring different kinds of love stories - including comedy, drama, and psychological horror. He is a Lecturer in Acting at the Yale School of Drama. Natia Dune has been seen in THE AMERICANS and HIGH MAINTENANCE. Deirdre Broderick is the composer for the films LOVE, REPEAT and ZOMBIE.

Regional Awards

