WWE(R) and FOX Sports Celebrate 'SmackDown's' 20th Anniversary on October 4

The 20th anniversary celebration will mark the premiere of SmackDown on FOX broadcast network at 8 pm ET and take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, October 4, 2019. Tickets are available starting this Friday, August 16 at 10 am PT via the Staples Center box office, www.AXS.com or by calling 1-888-929-7849.

WWE Superstars past and present will be on hand at Staples Center to celebrate the occasion including Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting.

"SmackDown has been delivering action-packed, family-friendly programming for two decades, and we look forward to entertaining generations to come as we begin this next chapter on FOX," said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO.

"Since we announced our five-year agreement last June, we have been eagerly counting down the days to the launch of SMACKDOWN LIVE on FOX Sports," said Eric Shanks, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Producer of FOX Sports. "We couldn't be more excited and are pulling out all of the stops to commemorate SmackDown's 20th anniversary celebration."

Beginning with its 20th anniversary celebration on Friday, October 4, SmackDown will air on FOX broadcast network 52 weeks a year and captivate fans with a unique combination of edge-of-your-seat action, unpredictable drama and world-class athleticism.

On air since 1999, SMACKDOWN LIVE is the second-longest running weekly episodic cable television show in U.S. primetime history, only behind Monday Night Raw, and is currently among the most-watched, regularly scheduled programs on primetime cable. SMACKDOWN LIVE has aired more original episodes than some of the most popular television series of all time, including The Simpsons, Gunsmoke, Lassie and Monday Night Football.

In its 20-year history, SMACKDOWN LIVE has also helped launch the careers of pop-culture icons including Dwayne "The Rock(R)" Johnson, John Cena(R), Triple H(R), "Stone Cold(R)" Steve Austin(R) and The Bella Twins(TM).





