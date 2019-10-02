WORLD'S BIGGEST GHOST HUNT: PENNHURST ASYLUM to Air on A&E on October 30

A&E Network takes viewers on a ONE OF A KIND paranormal adventure with the chilling new two-hour special "World's Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum" premiering Wednesday, October 30 at 8pm ET/PT. The two-hour event will be followed at 10pm ET/PT by the season finale of A&E's reimagining of "Ghost Hunters," the show that introduced the world to authentic paranormal investigation.

"World's Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum" is the longest continuously filmed paranormal investigation in television history. From 1908 to 1987, Pennhurst Asylum in Pennsylvania had more than 10,000 residents, mostly children, confined in the most brutal conditions. In this chilling special, five fearless investigators will lock themselves inside the legendary asylum for two weeks to document unexplained reports of paranormal activity. With reports of full-body apparitions, physical attacks, mysterious noises and more, the owner has granted the team unprecedented access to the entire 110-acre property, including areas that have never been investigated, in the most ambitious investigation Pennhurst has ever seen. The team will use cutting edge technology and their varied expertise to investigate the institution's haunted grounds for television's longest ghost hunt yet.

One of the most successful paranormal series of all time, "Ghost Hunters" premiered all new episodes on A&E this past August. Team leader Grant Wilson and his handpicked group of professional GHOST HUNTERS answer calls for help from across the country to give relief to those overwhelmed by aggressive and disturbing paranormal activity in their lives. Using their decades of field experience, the team delves into some of the scariest active hauntings in the US, following the evidence they uncover wherever it may lead in the search for the truth. Season 1 of "Ghost Hunters" continues Wednesday, October 9 at 9pm ET/PT with new episodes airing weekly throughout the month. The season 1 finale premieres Wednesday, October 30 at 10pm ET/PT.

The new crew working alongside Grant includes paranormal investigators Daryl Marston, Kristen Luman, Brandon Alvis, Mustafa Gatollari, Brian Murray and Richel Stratton.

"World's Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum" is produced by Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary's Revelations Entertainment with Mark Marinaccio, Jon Crowley, Kelly Mendelsohn and James Younger serving as executive producers. Amy Savitsky, Devon Graham Hammonds and Molly Ebinger serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "World's Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum."

"Ghost Hunters" is produced by Lionsgate's Pilgrim Media Group with Craig Piligian and Mike Nichols serving as executive producers. Grant Wilson also serves as executive producer. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Amy Savitsky and Peter Tarshis serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "Ghost Hunters."





Related Articles View More TV Stories