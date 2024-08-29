WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE Spin-off Series Premiering in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place,” a continuation of the Emmy® Award-winning “Wizards of Waverly Place,” premieres with two episodes Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Disney Channel. The first eight episodes will be available on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the next day, Wednesday, Oct. 30.

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

The series stars David Henrie (as Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie), Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter) and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo). Selena Gomez (as Alex Russo) will guest star in the first episode.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with executive producers Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Gomez and Henrie. Andy Fickman directed and executive-produced the pilot and will direct multiple episodes. “Wizards of Waverly Place” was created by Todd Greenwald. Raven-Symoné (“Raven’s Home”) and Danielle Fishel (“Girl Meets World”) are set to direct episodes in season one.

Following the Disney Channel premiere, two new episodes — including a Halloween-themed episode — will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 30, on Disney Channel. Beginning Nov. 8, episode premieres move to Fridays at 8:00 p.m. EDT, with two episodes weekly.

Comments