WHITMAN ON WALLS to Screen at Dallas State Fair Music Hall

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Broadway Dallas will host WHITMAN ON WALLS! at Music Hall during the State Fair of Texas as part of the Fair's 'Texas America 250' celebrations.

As part of the State Fair of Texas's 'Texas America 250' celebrations, Broadway Dallas will host during the Fair in the Music Hall at Fair Park four daily screenings of New York-based theater collective Compagnia de' Colombari's short film series entitled Whitman on Walls!, featuring over 50 actors and musicians performing Walt Whitman's famed poem, 'Song of Myself,' in its entirety.

Event Details

Friday, September 25 (Opening Day of the State Fair of Texas) through Sunday, October 18.

Four daily screenings at 11:00AM, 1:00PM, 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

There will be no screenings on October 10.

Music Hall at Fair Park | 909 1st Avenue, Dallas, TX, 75210.

The four daily screenings (at 11:00AM, 1:00PM, 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM) of Whitman on Walls! are free of charge to all visitors at the State Fair of Texas (Fair admission is required to access the screenings).

Screenings will take place in the Music Hall's air-conditioned lobby.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase to enjoy during each one-hour screening.

Walk-in attendance is welcome, but RSVPs are recommended, as seating is limited. More information is available at broadwaydallas.org/shows/wow/.

Whitman on Walls! brings further opportunity to showcase local artists from across the state. In addition to the daily screenings, New York City-based Whitman on Walls! producer Cindy Sibilsky is returning to her North Texas roots to produce and curate three special live events to bring poetic responses of Texas-based artists to Whitman's seminal work at 7pm screenings on September 26, October 9 and October 16.

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