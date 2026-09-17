 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

WHAT HAPPENED TO DORIS? to Premiere at Fantastic Fest

The film, directed by Nick Simon and written by Thomas Fenton, also stars Mimi Rogers and Marcus Coloma.

By:
WHAT HAPPENED TO DORIS? to Premiere at Fantastic Fest

WHAT HAPPENED TO DORIS? will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 20th.

The film stars Heather Graham, Mimi Rogers, Marcus Coloma, Kevin Keppy, Daniel Reed Ferrell, and Margo Parker. It is directed by Nick Simon and written by Thomas Fenton, and produced by Entity Returns LLC.

Synopsis

In 1974, single mother Doris Bither reported being violently assaulted by an unseen force inside her Culver City home. As the attacks escalated, investigators from UCLA documented a series of terrifying events that would become one of the most infamous paranormal cases in American history. Based on the true story that inspired The Entity, WHAT HAPPENED TO DORIS? tells the story through the eyes of the family who lived it. Starring Heather Graham, WHAT HAPPENED TO DORIS? is a harrowing supernatural horror film about an unimaginable haunting—and the devastating cost of refusing to believe its victim.

Genre: Horror | Run Time: 93 minutes

Recent Articles
Video: OH, MARY! to Debut on HBO In 2027 - Watch the Trailer
Video: OH, MARY! to Debut on HBO In 2027 - Watch the Trailer
9/10/2026
HOWARD STERN's SiriusXM Show Heads To HBO Max With New Trailer
HOWARD STERN's SiriusXM Show Heads To HBO Max With New Trailer
9/9/2026
LAST SEEN Episode Three to Premiere on Apple TV
LAST SEEN Episode Three to Premiere on Apple TV
9/10/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts