WHAT HAPPENED TO DORIS? to Premiere at Fantastic Fest
The film, directed by Nick Simon and written by Thomas Fenton, also stars Mimi Rogers and Marcus Coloma.
WHAT HAPPENED TO DORIS? will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 20th.
The film stars Heather Graham, Mimi Rogers, Marcus Coloma, Kevin Keppy, Daniel Reed Ferrell, and Margo Parker. It is directed by Nick Simon and written by Thomas Fenton, and produced by Entity Returns LLC.
Synopsis
In 1974, single mother Doris Bither reported being violently assaulted by an unseen force inside her Culver City home. As the attacks escalated, investigators from UCLA documented a series of terrifying events that would become one of the most infamous paranormal cases in American history. Based on the true story that inspired The Entity, WHAT HAPPENED TO DORIS? tells the story through the eyes of the family who lived it. Starring Heather Graham, WHAT HAPPENED TO DORIS? is a harrowing supernatural horror film about an unimaginable haunting—and the devastating cost of refusing to believe its victim.
Genre: Horror | Run Time: 93 minutes
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