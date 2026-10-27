Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
WAY OF THE WARRIOR KID Trailer and Key Art Released
Chris Pratt stars opposite Jude Hill in the McG-directed adaptation based on Jocko Willink's bestselling novel.
A new trailer and key art have been released for 'Way of the Warrior Kid,' which will premiere globally on Apple TV on November 25, 2026.
Middle school has been a nightmare for Marc (Jude Hill), a good kid who's bullied by his classmates and feels like he's behind in everything, from academics to P.E. to just making friends. That changes when his injured Uncle Jake (Chris Pratt), a decorated Navy SEAL, comes to spend the summer and recuperate with Marc and his mom, Sarah (Linda Cardellini). To help Marc defend himself, Jake devises an ambitious program he calls 'Operation Warrior Kid' based on his SEAL training. Instead of teaching his nephew how to fight, Jake shows Marc what real courage is, facing down his own demons along the way.
Based on the bestselling novel by former Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, 'Way of the Warrior Kid' is directed by McG ('Charlie's Angels,' 'Terminator Salvation') from a screenplay by Will Staples ('Without Remorse,' 'The Right Stuff').
Cast
Chris Pratt, Jude Hill, Linda Cardellini, Ava Torres, Levi McConaughey, Darien Sills-Evans, Carl McDowell, Parker Young
Creative Team
Directed by: McG
Screenplay By: Will Staples
Producers: David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, McG, Mary Viola, Chris Pratt, Ben Everard, Jocko Willink, Bruce Wayne Gillies
Executive Producers: Will Staples, Steven Bello, Cliff Lanning
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