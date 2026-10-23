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Constance Wu on CRAZY RICH ASIANS Sequel Script and TERMINAL LIST

She also reacted to a surprise video message from Chris Pratt and Tom Hopper.

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Constance Wu confirmed she has read the script for the long-awaited CRAZY RICH ASIANS sequel, telling TODAY, "It's very funny... We're in great hands." The actress appeared on the program to discuss the return of THE TERMINAL LIST and details of her training with a former Navy SEAL for her role in the series.

Wu also discussed her preparation for THE TERMINAL LIST, which involved training with a former Navy SEAL ahead of filming. During the segment, she reacted to a surprise video message from co-stars Chris Pratt and Tom Hopper. Wu previously appeared on NBC's PASSWORD as a celebrity guest, pairing with host Jimmy Fallon in an episode that aired in August.

Wu is also attached to the HBO series continuation of CRAZY RICH ASIANS, which is in development as an eight-episode drama following Rachel and Nick nearly a decade after the 2018 film. According to prior reporting, Wu is set as a series regular alongside Henry Golding and Ronny Chieng, with Michelle Yeoh recurring. Adele Lim, who co-wrote the film, is attached to showrun the HBO project.

THE TERMINAL LIST season two, which stars Chris Pratt, premiered on Prime Video. Pratt and Hopper previously discussed the season's military accuracy with TODAY, noting that real Navy SEALs were brought in to vet production details.

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