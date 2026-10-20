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Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon Features Chris Pratt, Andy Cohen, Joanne McNally

The late-night program taped at Studio 6B in New York City showcased monologue sketches and guest segments.

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Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon Features Chris Pratt, Andy Cohen, Joanne McNally

The 2,355th episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' which aired Monday, October 19, 2026, featured Chris Pratt, Andy Cohen and comedian Joanne McNally.

Jimmy Fallon's monologue addressed Trump firing Press Secretary Katie Zacharia and waiving Russia sanctions after striking an oil deal. The episode also featured a 'Tonight Show Lookalikes' segment covering homemade pancakes and an Italian guitar teacher.

Chris Pratt discussed how his Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. nickname almost became his real name. Andy Cohen talked about John Mayer's Raya profile picture being taken at Cohen's baby shower. Joanne McNally performed stand-up, covering topics including losing eggs and breakups with bald men.

About The Tonight Show

With over 125M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

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Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
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