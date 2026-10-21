Chris Pratt, Tom Hopper on THE TERMINAL LIST Season 2 Military Accuracy

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Chris Pratt detailed how real Navy SEALs shaped production of "The Terminal List" season two, telling TODAY that the goal behind the camera was to satisfy the people who served. "Behind the camera, we've got real Navy SEALs," Pratt said. "Everything has to, kind of, pass their sniff test. Our whole goal is to make a show that is a love letter to that community, so that the people who have served can watch it and pick up little details. It's a show made for them."

In the first clip, Pratt is joined by co-star Tom Hopper to walk through how that commitment to accuracy shaped the new season, which arrives on Prime Video four years after the first season's release. The two actors focus the conversation on the working relationship with active and former military personnel brought in to vet the series' details, framing the show's authenticity as a direct response to the audience of veterans who will be watching closely.

A second appearance finds Pratt back on TODAY largely on his own, again discussing the new season of "The Terminal List" but broadening the conversation well beyond the show. He describes a recent meeting with Pope Leo XIV, which came while he was working on a documentary tied to the 400th anniversary of St. Peter's Basilica, and talks about the physical preparation his roles tend to require. "I only choose roles that I'm going to have to do push-ups to get in shape," he joked, tying his attraction to physically demanding projects to the kind of preparation "The Terminal List" has required of him.

The two appearances arrive amid a run of other recent Pratt interviews, including a visit to THE TONIGHT SHOW, where he discussed what to expect from "The Terminal List" season two alongside other personal stories for host Jimmy Fallon.

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