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W Magazine and LOEWE Host Emmy Awards Dinner

Julia Garner, Riz Ahmed, Dakota and Elle Fanning, Rachel Sennott, and other Emmy-nominated talent attended the celebration at Matsuhisa.

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W Magazine and LOEWE Host Emmy Awards Dinner

W Magazine Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves and LOEWE Creative Directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez hosted an intimate dinner at Matsuhisa on Sunday night ahead of the Emmy Awards in celebration of this year's nominees and nominated projects.

Guests of the evening included: Julia Garner, Kaia Gerber, Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning & Gus Wenner, Carrie Coon & Tracy Letts, Sarah Snook, Hannah Einbinder, Katherine LaNasa, Riz Ahmed, Olivia Munn & John Mulaney, Paul Anthony Kelly, Rachel Sennott, Matty Matheson, Cailee Spaeny, Linda Cardellini, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Richard Gadd, Eva Victor, Louisa Jacobson, Supriya Ganesh, W Magazine Editor-at-Large Lynn Hirschberg, Lee Sung Jin, Jack Antonoff, Spike Fearn, Rebecca Schwartz, Robby Hoffman & Gabby Windey, Petra Collins, Nathalie Love, Jen Brill, Lisa Love, Laura Love, Levi McConaughey, Jo-Ann Furniss, Rodney Nonaka-Hill, Emma D'Arcy, Lisa & Eric Eisner, Hayes Warner, Igby Rigney and more.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for W Magazine


Photo Credit: Getty Images for W Magazine
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