Dakota Fanning Reveals She Texted Elle Fanning About Emmy Nods While Meeting the Queen

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Dakota Fanning shared the story behind a memorable moment tied to her 2026 Emmy nomination during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, telling host Jimmy Fallon that she was in the presence of the Queen when she started texting with her sister, Elle Fanning, about their respective nominations. The anecdote gave the studio audience a glimpse into how the sisters processed the awards news in real time, even as Fanning found herself in an unexpected setting.

Fanning also spoke about starring in a movie alongside her sister, giving Fallon and viewers insight into what it was like working together on screen. The conversation touched on the family dynamic between the two actresses as they both navigate the current awards season with nominations of their own.

Beyond the Emmy talk, Fanning discussed filming her new movie The Sun Never Sets, offering a look at her current project outside of the awards conversation. The segment balanced the lighter, personal story of the royal encounter with a more straightforward update on her ongoing work.

The appearance gave Fanning room to cover both the immediate excitement of her nomination and the practical details of her next film, rounding out a conversation that moved between family, awards recognition and her latest role.

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