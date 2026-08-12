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THE TONIGHT SHOW Recap: Dakota Fanning, 50 Cent, Jon Lovitz Visit

Comedian Ainsley Bailey performed stand-up material during the same episode taped in New York City.

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THE TONIGHT SHOW Recap: Dakota Fanning, 50 Cent, Jon Lovitz Visit

Dakota Fanning, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson and Jon Lovitz appeared on a recent episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, with comedian Ainsley Bailey also delivering a stand-up performance. The episode, taped before a live studio audience at Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, featured Fanning discussing texting with Elle Fanning about their Emmy nominations, Jackson recounting his attempt at a British accent after filming Fightland in the UK, and Lovitz recalling his first meeting with Adam Sandler before Sandler joined SNL.

The episode, listed as Episode 2329 and taped on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, opened with Fallon's monologue segment titled 'Trump Snuck Off Air Force One in a Catering Truck After NATO Summit.'

Fanning's segment was titled 'Dakota Fanning Texted with Elle Fanning About Their Emmy Nominations While She Was with the Queen.'

Jackson's interview segment carried the title 'Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson Doesn't Have a Good British Accent After Filming Fightland in the UK.'

Lovitz's segment was titled 'Jon Lovitz Recalls Meeting Adam Sandler Before He Joined SNL.'

Bailey's stand-up set was titled 'Ainsley Bailey Performs Stand-Up: Brunette Earthquake, Bridgerton Birthday Party.'

With over 100M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock, with additional clips and behind-the-scenes content released across the show's social media and YouTube channels.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC


Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
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