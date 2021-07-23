Vogue Multicultural Museum in Los Angeles to Open August 10

Legendary actor Edward James Olmos, the Consul General of Mexico in Los Angeles, Marcela Celorio, and producer/promotor Diego González, will be cutting the ribbon for the grand opening of the Vogue Multicultural Museum (VMMLA) on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Opening its doors in the heart of Hollywood, the VMMLA will be elevating the offerings of the world-famous Hollywood Walk of Fame to include world-class art exhibits and exclusive debuts with collections that appeal to both art aficionados and pop culture fans. Joining Olmos and Celorio will be Cynthia Prida, Mexico's consul for cultural affairs.

In looking for a place to create an exhibition space, Mexican producer and visionary Diego González was immediately drawn to this historic 1935 movie theater that served as the setting for countless Hollywood film premieres and also served as a backdrop for countless blockbuster films over the decades. Due to its prime location on the Historic Walk of Fame (6675 Hollywood Blvd.), the Vogue Multicultural Museum is expected to be visited not only by the constant flow of foot traffic on the legendary promenade but also by attracting fans from near and far to experience the unique exhibits. In addition to the multicultural appeal, the museum is just a short walk from the Egyptian and Chinese Theatres and is a neighbor of the historic Musso and Frank's restaurant.

"The Vogue Multicultural Museum will be a space dedicated to the creation of unique cultural events, and our mission is to become an important place in the city and for the place to be recognized for its innovative, never before seen and quality exhibits," says Diego Gonzalez.

The first event at the VMMLA is The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains, the critically acclaimed retrospective of one of the most legendary bands in rock and world history. Spanning five decades of the band's extraordinary career, the Exhibition is a multi-sensory audio/visual journey of art, design, music, sound technology, and live concert footage with nearly 350 artifacts on display, including never-before-seen handwritten lyrics. original artworks, stage accessories, and instruments. A must for music and art lovers of any genre and age!

Gonzalez's next epic offering will be "Wonderland," the first large-scale immersive exhibition celebrating Lewis Carroll's timeless stories, followed by HR Giger, an extensive collection of original artworks by the Academy Award-winning art creator of 'Alien' and a visionary of biomechanical art.

More information and tickets are available at: https://www.vmmla.com.