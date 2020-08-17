Viva Pictures Acquires Romantic Comedy IN OTHER WORDS

The film will be released On Digital and On Demand on September 8th and will air on HBO Latino in February 2021.

Viva Pictures has acquired U.S. distribution rights to the bilingual romantic comedy In Other Words. The film will be released On Digital and On Demand on September 8th and will air on HBO Latino in February 2021.

In Other Words was directed by Patrick Perez Vidauri (Lola's Love Shack) from a script written by Cristina Nava (Lola's Love Shack).

The movie stars Bryan McClure (Mindhunter), Edy Ganem (Devious Maids), Natasha Esca (Narcos: México) and Chris Kattan (Saturday Night Live). Described as a cross between Like Water for Chocolate and Sideways, this romantic comedy was inspired by the wine country in Baja California's Valle de Guadalupe.

In Other Words is a romantic comedy about a tech geek (Bryan McClure) who lands an investor (Chris Kattan) for his matchmaking app. But when his app matches him with a beautiful girl (Natasha Esca) who doesn't speak English, he travels with his buddies (Joe Nunez and Rishi Arya) to wine country in Baja California, Mexico to prove his algorithm isn't screwy. Victor Elizalde, President of Viva, negotiated the deal with Tamara Nagahiro of Grandave International, subsidiary of Grandave Capital.

In Other Words was produced by Cristina Nava and Patrick Perez Vidauri with Stanley Preschutti of Grandave Capital, Paul Poste and Ruben Islas of Grandave Capital serving as executive producers.

