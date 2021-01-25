Vision Films Collaborates with Nova Vento for Monthly Faith-Based Theatrical Releases

Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the theatrical and subsequent VOD and DVD release of About Hope from filmmaker David D. Dietrich. The film, acquired from Glass House Distribution who is also handling international sales, is in limited theatrical release as of January 22, 2021 as the first in a new, monthly series of faith-based film releases in partnership with Nova Vento Entertainment. VOD and DVD release of the faith-based rom-com will follow on February 9, 2021. A talented cast, with deep roots in humanitarian and mission work, telegraph this film's messages of love, hope, relationships, and self-reflection in a tone applicable for all, regardless of faith.

Synopsis: Thomas Mackenzie has been searching for his true love his whole life and finally meets "Mrs. Right," a friend-of-the-family with a wonderful young daughter. But when a wealthy and beautiful woman offers him a glimpse into a more extravagant lifestyle (if only he'll give up his morals in return) his family and his faith guide him to learn that it's not only true love that makes us whole.

Watch the trailer below.

Starring Justin Ray (Attack of The Killer Donuts, 1 Chance 2 Dance), Victor Marx (All Things Possible Ministries), Aaron Groben (Heaven, Totally WOW), David Lago (The Young & The Restless, 7th Heaven), and introducing Christine Juarbe.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "About Hope is a refreshing and uplifting romantic comedy that reminds us what's really important in life and that sometimes what one is really looking for is right in front of you! This is a perfect film for Valentine's Day or any day of the year!"

Writer-Director David Dietrich says, "The cast and crew were thrilled to bring this heart-warming story to life. It's been amazing to see audiences respond to the story and embrace the characters. It's definitely gratifying to bring this story to folks in a time when we all need a little more hope. Our aim is always to tell a story that is relatable and enjoyable to everyone."

Eden Bryant, Co-Owner of Nova Vento Entertainment adds, "I'm excited for About Hope, an adorable romantic comedy that is the perfect launch vehicle for our faith-based theatrical release series."

"We loved this film from the opening scene," says Tom Malloy, President of Glass House Distribution, "And we are thrilled to be working with Vision Films on this!"

As of January 22, About Hope can be seen at many of the following theater chains' locations: Polson Theatres in Montana, Megaplex locations throughout Utah, Galaxy Theatres across Delaware, Texas, Nevada, and Arizona, NCG Cinemas in Georgia, Michigan and Indiana, Celebration Theater locations in Wisconsin, and in Malco Theaters in Arkansas and Missouri. Check local movie guides.

On February 9, About Hope will be available on streaming and cable platforms in the U.S. and Canada including: Amazon, iTunes, GooglePlay, Vudu, Vimeo, and across hundreds of cable providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DIRECTV and more. DVD retailers will include Amazon and all other major online retailers.