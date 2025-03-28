Videos: NUMBER ONE ON THE CALL SHEET Sneak Peek Clips

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of the global premiere, Apple TV+ has shared a pair of sneak peeks from the new two-part documentary film event Number One on the Call Sheet, featuring some of Hollywood’s most extraordinary leading Black men and women, including Denzel Washington, Cynthia Erivo, and more.

With unprecedented access to these actors, the film chronicles the personal stories, harrowing obstacles, and incredible triumphs of the icons who have defined generations of cinema and television. Number One on the Call Sheet premieres March 28 on Apple TV+. Watch both clips here.

"Number One on the Call Sheet” is produced for Apple by Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner and Dan Cogan. Jamie Foxx produces through his Foxxhole Productions, Kevin Hart produces through his HartBeat Productions, and Dan Cogan produces through Story Syndicate. Executive Producers for “Black Leading Men In Hollywood” include Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips, Diana E. Williams, Bryan Smiley, Candice Wilson Cherry, Liz Garbus and Mala Chapple, with Hudlin directing.

Executive Producers for “Black Leading Women In Hollywood” include Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, Reginald Hudlin, Mishka Brown, Nanette Nelms, Bryan Smiley, Candice Wilson Cherry, Liz Garbus, Mala Chapple and Mark Monroe, with Shola Lynch directing.

