Video/Photos: WEDNESDAY Season 2 Official Trailer with Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, & More

Netflix has released the official trailer and new photos for Season 2 of Wednesday, featuring the return of Jenna Ortega as the title character, along with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Emma Myers, and more. Part 1 premieres with the first four episodes on August 6, 2025, with the remaining four episodes dropping on September 3, 2025.

The new season will pick up with Wednesday as she returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. Wednesday must navigate family, friends, and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Creator/showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar return for the second season, alongside executive producer and director Tim Burton.

The cast also includes Steve Buscemi, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B. Taylor, and Hunter Doohan. Guest stars this season include Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, Frances O'Connor, and Lady Gaga as the mysterious teacher Rosaline Rotwood.