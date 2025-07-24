Video/Photos: Netflix Unveils TRAIN DREAMS Teaser Trailer From SING SING Filmmakers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has released a teaser trailer and first-look photos for Train Dreams, the new drama film from Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar. The duo last worked together on the theater drama Sing Sing, starring Colman Domingo.

Having first premiered at Sundance earlier this year, Train Dreams will make its international premiere at this year’s TIFF, before arriving in select theaters on November 7th and premiering on Netflix on November 21st.

Directed by Bentley from a script he wrote with Kwedar, Train Dreams is the portrait of Robert Grainier (played by Joel Edgerton), a logger and railroad worker who leads a life of unexpected depth and beauty in the rapidly changing America of the early 20th Century. It is based on the novella by Denis Johnson.

In addition to starring, Edgerton serves as an executive producer. Train Dreams also stars alongside Academy Award nominees Felicity Jones, Kerry Condon, and William H. Macy, in addition to Nathaniel Arcand, Clifton Collins Jr., John Diehl, and Paul Schneider. The film features a score composed by Academy Award nominee / multi-Grammy winner Bryce Dessner (The Two Popes, The Revenant).

For their screenplay for Sing Sing, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar received an Academy Award nomination. Their previous collaborations include the 2016 thriller Transpecos and the 2021 drama Jockey.

Photos courtesy of Netflix