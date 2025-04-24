Video/Photos: Check Out the Trailer and New Photos for TYLER PERRY'S SHE THE PEOPLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has shared the official trailer and new photos for Tyler Perry’s She The People, a new comedy series starring Terri J. Vaughn, Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, Dyon Brooks, and Jo Marie Payton. Part 1 premieres on May 22 with Part 2 arriving on August 14.

In the series, Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson runs a successful campaign and now must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor while attempting to keep her family in line now that they're all in the public eye.

Written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry, the series is executive produced by Niya Palmer, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Terri J. Vaughn. Angi Bones and Tony Strickland also produce for Tyler Perry Studios.

Photo Credit: Charles “Chip” Bergmann/Netflix



Terri J. Vaughn

Jade Novah, Terri J. Vaughn

Terri J. Vaughn

Tré Boyd, Drew Olivia Tillman, Jade Novah, Terri J. Vaughn, Karon Riley, Dyon Brooks

Philip Fornah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Terri J. Vaughn, Tré Boyd

Dyon Brooks, Terri J. Vaughn, Robert Craighead, Kevin Thoms

Terri J. Vaughn, Karon Riley

Terri J. Vaughn, Jade Novah, Dyon Brooks

Tré Boyd, Terri J. Vaughn, Jo Marie Payton, Drew Olivia Tillman

Robert Craighead, Terri J. Vaughn

Terri J. Vaughn

Jo Marie Payton, Jade Novah

