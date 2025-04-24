Video/Photos: Check Out the Trailer and New Photos for TYLER PERRY'S SHE THE PEOPLE

Part 1 premieres on May 22 with Part 2 arriving on August 14.
Netflix has shared the official trailer and new photos for Tyler Perry’s She The People, a new comedy series starring Terri J. Vaughn, Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, Dyon Brooks, and Jo Marie Payton. Part 1 premieres on May 22 with Part 2 arriving on August 14.
In the series, Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson runs a successful campaign and now must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor while attempting to keep her family in line now that they're all in the public eye.
Written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry, the series is executive produced by Niya Palmer, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Terri J. Vaughn. Angi Bones and Tony Strickland also produce for Tyler Perry Studios.
Photo Credit: Charles “Chip” Bergmann/Netflix
Terri J. Vaughn
Jade Novah, Terri J. Vaughn
Terri J. Vaughn
Tré Boyd, Drew Olivia Tillman, Jade Novah, Terri J. Vaughn, Karon Riley, Dyon Brooks
Philip Fornah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Terri J. Vaughn, Tré Boyd
Dyon Brooks, Terri J. Vaughn, Robert Craighead, Kevin Thoms
Terri J. Vaughn, Karon Riley
Terri J. Vaughn, Jade Novah, Dyon Brooks
Tré Boyd, Terri J. Vaughn, Jo Marie Payton, Drew Olivia Tillman
Robert Craighead, Terri J. Vaughn
Terri J. Vaughn
Jo Marie Payton, Jade Novah
Videos