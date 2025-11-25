Video: Watch the Trailer for Season 2 of SLAYCATION

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Slaycation, the unscription series from World of Wonder, is heading to the Canadian Rocky Mountains for its six-episode second season, debuting Friday, Dec. 12, with the first two episodes. Check out the new trailer now.

The show follows six queens — Alyssa Edwards, Miss Fiercalicious, Nicky Doll, Tessa Testicle, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Xana — from across the international Drag Race family as they vacation together at a Canadian winter cabin. With fun activities, frivolity, and a hint of drama, their escapades culminate in a show-stopping performance for the local community.

The series, which is an original format from Crave, World of Wonder, and Blue Ant Studios, is available on World of Wonder’s SVOD platform WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and in 190 territories worldwide, and on Crave in Canada.