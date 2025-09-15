Video: Watch the Trailer for LOVE IS BLIND Season 9

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has released the first trailer for Season 9 of the hit reality series Love Is Blind. Starting October 1, new episodes will roll out each Wednesday across 12 episodes, as the new singles embark on a journey of romance and self-discovery.

In Love Is Blind, singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them.

Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 12-episode social experiment will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter — or if love really is blind.

Air Dates

Week One: Episodes 1-6 | 10/1/2025

Week Two: Episodes 7-9 | 10/8/2025

Week Three: Episodes 10-11 | 10/15/2025

Week Four: Episode 12 | 10/22/2025