Video: Watch the Trailer for Crime Thriller DIE LIKE A MAN

Writer-Director Eric Nazarian’s Los Angeles crime thriller DIE LIKE A MAN has released its official trailer and announced its April 25th U.S. digital release from Gravitas Ventures. The film is a coming-of-age story following Freddy, a 17-year-old LA Westsider who is given a gun and asked to prove himself to a charismatic gangster he idolizes. DIE LIKE A MAN is available for pre-order on iTunes HERE

DIE LIKE A MAN features a dynamic cast: Miguel Angel Garcia (The Long Game) delivers a gripping performance as “Freddy,” a conflicted teenager torn between loyalty and survival in a world that demands brutality. Powerhouse actor Cory Hardrict (Tyler Perry’s Divorce in Black) commands the screen as “Solo,” a ruthless and enigmatic father figure whose presence looms large over Freddy’s fate. Mariel Molino (CBS’ “NCIS: Origins”) is love interest “Luna,” whose own struggles intertwine with Freddy’s journey. The trio brings a raw intensity to this high-stakes narrative of crime, redemption, and fight for identity.

The film was inspired by Nazarian’s experience as an Armenian immigrant in Los Angeles’ northeast working-class community, where he was exposed to its street cultures. The film is a story of doomed codes of machismo culture that has spiraled into worsening gun violence. The production also proudly partnered with national non-profit and advocacy groups Everytown for Gun Safety Support, Pico Youth and Family Center (PYFC) and Homeboy Industries. DIE LIKE A MAN was written and directed by Nazarian and produced by Confluential Films, Voyagers Pictures, Mucho Mas Media, 222 Pictures and Showdown Productions. The film's producers are Tommy Oliver, Eric Nazarian, Javier Chapa, Sean Burke. Rodrigo Garcia, Cory Hardrict, Tommy Oliver, Kirstin Winkler, Theo Dumont, Steven Adams and John Ierardi proudly serve as executive producers.

The film will have an exclusive limited Los Angeles theatrical run from April 18th-April 24th at the celebrated film venue the Secret Movie Club. Tickets will be available at www.secretmovieclub.com.

