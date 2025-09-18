Video: Watch the Teaser Trailer for the Final Season of OUTLANDER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



STARZ has dropped the teaser trailer for the eighth and final season of the global phenomenon “Outlander,” set to premiere in early 2026. As the groundbreaking series prepares for its last chapter, the teaser shares a glimpse into the heart-wrenching journey that lies ahead for Claire and Jamie’s enduring love story.

Season Seven of “Outlander” delivered a blend of history, heartache, and high-stakes drama as the Frasers found themselves swept into the turmoil of the American Revolution. The season ended with Jamie’s fateful decision to resign his Continental Army commission and return to Fraser’s Ridge with Claire. Meanwhile, after an emotional family reunion, the MacKenzies needed to decide where and when to settle next, and A HAUNTING cliffhanger left fans questioning the true fate of Claire and Jamie’s first daughter, Faith.

As Season Eight begins, Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser’s Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together. While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun.

“Outlander” stars Caitríona Balfe as “Claire Fraser,” Sam Heughan as “Jamie Fraser,” Sophie Skelton as “Brianna MacKenzie,” Richard Rankin as “Roger MacKenzie,” John Bell as “Young Ian,” David Berry as “Lord John Grey,” Charles Vandervaart as “William Ransom,” Izzy Meikle-Small as “Rachel Hunter” and Joey Phillips as “Denzell Hunter.”

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan serve as executive producers on “Outlander,” which is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The “Outlander” television series has become a worldwide success with audiences.