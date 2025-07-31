Video: Watch the Official Trailer for DC's PEACEMAKER Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HBO Max has unveiled the official trailer for season two of Peacemaker, from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television. The series, created for television by James Gunn and starring John Cena, returns for its eight-episode second season Thursday, August 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO Max.

In season two, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

John Cena, Tony Award nominee Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick return for season two. New cast members include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of PEACEMAKER and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and John Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct. Based on characters from DC, PEACEMAKER is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.