Video: Watch the Official Teaser Trailer for DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE

Downton Abbey is coming to an end. Focus Features has just debuted the official teaser trailer for the third and final entry in the global hit franchise, titled Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. The film follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. As the beloved cast of characters navigates how to lead Downton Abbey into the future, they must embrace change and welcome a new chapter.﻿ It will be released in theaters on September 12, 2025.

Simon Russell Beale, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Paul Giamatti, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Alessandro Nivola, Dominic West, Penelope Wilton, Arty Froushan, Joely Richardson, Paul Copley, Douglas Reith are among the film's packed cast.

Giamatti is reprising his role as Cora Grantham’s brother Harold Levinson, a character he played in the season four Christmas Special. He joins the film on the heels of his Oscar-nominated performance in Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers. Dominic West will also reprise his role as Guy Dexter from Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Simon Curtis is returning to direct after helming 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era, which followed the Crawleys and their staff as they welcome a movie crew and their glamorous stars to Downton for the filming of a new silent movie.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is written by Downton creator and Academy winner Julian Fellowes, as well as produced by BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning Gareth Neame, Fellowes, and BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge.

In addition to his television work, Fellowes wrote the book for musicals like Mary Poppins and School of Rock. DOWNTON ABBEY started as an ITV series in 2010, also airing on PBS. The series ran for six seasons and previously spawned two other films.

