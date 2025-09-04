Video: Watch the New Trailer for WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The official trailer has been released for Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the continuation of the Emmy Award-winning Wizards of Waverly Place. In the trailer, audiences get a look at the new season, which features a sneak peek at the guest cast, including executive producer Selena Gomez, ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires star Freya Skye, Bill Chott, Sean Whalen, and Amanda Tepe.

Season 2 premieres with two episodes on Friday, Sept. 12, on Disney Channel (7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT) and Disney Channel On Demand. All episodes will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets on Wednesday, Oct. 8. All episodes of the first season are currently available on Disney+.

In Season 2, Billie grapples with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought — especially now that she's not the only wizard in the house. Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for THE FAMILY Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges, one that could unravel the Russos forever.

The series stars David Henrie (as Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie), Alkaio Thiele(as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter) and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo). Joining executive producer Selena Gomez in guest roles for the second season are Freya Skye, Harvey Guillén, Kirsten Vangsness, Bill Chott, Sean Whalen, Amanda Tepe, Recker Eans, Tobias Jelinek, Patrick Bristow, and Eleanor Sweeney.

From Disney Branded Television, Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with executive producers Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Rick Williams, Gomez and Henrie. “Wizards of Waverly Place” was created by Todd Greenwald.