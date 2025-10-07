Video: Watch the New Trailer for BALLAD OF A SMALL PLAYER Starring Colin Farrell

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has released the main trailer for Ballad of a Small Player, the new thriller film from Conclave director Edward Berger. With a cast led by Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell, the movie will arrive in select theaters on October 15 and on Netflix globally on October 29.

The movie follows Lord Doyle (Farrell), who, lying low in Macau, is spending his days and nights on the casino floors, drinking heavily and gambling what little money he has left. Struggling to keep up with his fast-rising debts, he is offered a lifeline by the mysterious Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a casino employee with secrets of her own.

However, in hot pursuit is Cynthia Blithe (Tilda Swinton) – a private investigator ready to confront Doyle with what he is running from. As Doyle tries to climb to salvation, the confines of reality start to close in.

In addition to Farrell, Chen, and Swinton, the movie also stars Deanie Ip and stage star Alex Jennings (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Hansard, The Southbury Child). IT is based on the novel by Lawrence Osborne.