Video: Watch the First Full Trailer for ZOMBIES 4: DAWN OF THE VAMPIRES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Disney has dropped the official full trailer for “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires," the new highly anticipated installment in the musical franchise. The Disney Channel Original Movie premieres Thursday, July 10, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and will stream globally the next day, Friday, July 11, on Disney+.

In Zombies 4, a new adventure dawns for zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed (Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly) when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour — landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With help from Eliza (Kylee Russell) and Willa (Chandler Kinney), they must convince sworn enemies Nova (Skye), a radiant Daywalker, and Victor (Malachi Barton), a brooding Vampire, to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all. The new movie also stars Freya Skye, Julian Lerner, Swayam Bhatia, Mekonnen Knife, Lisa Chappell and Jonno Roberts.

Paul Hoen directs, with a screenplay by David Light & Joseph Raso and Josh Cagan. Executive producers include Hoen, Manheim, Donnelly, Light, Raso, Jane Fleming (“The Quest”) and Mark Ordesky (“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy). Mahita P. Simpson serves as co-executive producer alongside co-producer Cagan and producer Skot Bright. “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires” is a production from Night Zone Productions Limited.

In the first three “ZOMBIES” movies, Zed and Addison brought human and monster kind together in their hometown of Seabrook. Now, a new adventure dawns for the duo when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour, landing them in the middle of yet another monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With the help of Eliza and Willa, they must convince sworn enemies Nova and Victor to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all.

ABOUT THE “ZOMBIES” FRANCHISE

A powerhouse in youth entertainment, the “ZOMBIES” franchise has ranked No. 1 among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 during each film’s cable premiere*, with nearly a quarter billion streaming hours to date on Disney+**. Its music has amassed over 5.7 billion streams across YouTube Music, Disney Channel YouTube and Disney Music Vevo***, and the soundtracks for “ZOMBIES” and “ZOMBIES 3” topped the Billboard Top Kid Albums chart****. “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires Original Soundtrack” is set to release on July 11 and is available for pre-order, pre-add and pre-save from Walt Disney Records. This summer, the “Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour” will visit over 43 arenas across North America.

Photo credit: Disney/Matt Klitscher

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 13% Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 9% Christopher Sieber - Death Becomes Her - 5% Vote Now!