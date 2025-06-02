Video: Watch the Final Trailer for M3GAN 2.0 Starring Allison Williams

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The murderous doll who captivated pop culture in 2023 is back. And this time she’s not alone. Blumhouse has released the final trailer for M3GAN 2.0, the highly anticipated sequel to the horror hit. Watch the trailer for the film now, which will hit theaters on June 27.

Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage and was subsequently destroyed, M3GAN’s creator Gemma (Allison Williams) has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I. Meanwhile, Gemma’s niece Cady (Violet McGraw), now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules.

Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno), the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around.

With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal.

Directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Gerard Johnstone, the film co-stars returning cast members Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps as Gemma’s loyal tech teammates, Cole and Tess, and new characters played by Aristotle Athari, Timm Sharp, and Grammy winner and 11-time Emmy nominee Jemaine Clement.

Produced by James Wan, Jason Blum, and Allison Williams, the film is executive produced by Gerard Johnstone, Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Mark D. Katchur.

The first M3GAN film shattered box office records, opening to $30.4 million domestically to become the biggest opening weekend for a PG-13 horror film since A Quiet Place Part II. The film went on to gross more than $180 million worldwide.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 14% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 9% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds