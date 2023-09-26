Video: Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard & Sam Rockwell

Tune in Thursday for the new Argylle trailer and see it in theaters February.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January Photo 2 MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC Theater Photo 3 Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC
Meryl Streep Interested In MAMMA MIA! 3 Return Photo 4 Meryl Streep Interested in MAMMA MIA! 3 Return

Watch the teaser trailer for the fantasy spy thriller ARGYLLE starring Bryce DALLAS Howard, Sam Rockwell, Henry Cavill, John Cena, and more.

Tune in Thursday for the official Argylle trailer and see it in theaters on February 2.

From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, Kick-Ass) comes Argylle, a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller.

Bryce DALLAS Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.

Accompanied by Aiden (Oscar® winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Oscar® winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Grammy winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

Argylle is directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs (I Still See You). The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling (Kingsman franchise), Jason Fuchs, and David Reid (Kingsman franchise). The executive producers are Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres and Claudia Vaughn.

Apple Original Films presents, in association with MARV, a Cloudy production. Argylle is distributed by Universal Pictures.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
THE FAMILY CHANTEL to Return For Final Season on TLC In November Photo
THE FAMILY CHANTEL to Return For Final Season on TLC In November

Last season ended with Pedro hitting his breaking point and making the decision to file for divorce. Chantel, desperate for support, had Winter and Karen move into her home she once shared with Pedro. The division between the two families went to the extreme while jaw dropping moments played out between Pedro and Chantel. Watch the video trailer!

2
Video: Watch Netflixs MAY DECEMBER Trailer With Portman & Moore Photo
Video: Watch Netflix's MAY DECEMBER Trailer With Portman & Moore

Starring Academy Awards winners Natalie Portman (Broadway's The Diary Of Anne Frank) and Julianne Moore (Broadway's The Vertical Hour), and Charles Melton in a breakout performance, alongside a scene-stealing supporting performance from Cory Michael Smith (Broadway's Breakfast At Tiffany's). Watch the video trailer now!

3
KINGDOM Season 5 Confirms Release Date With Brand New Visuals Photo
KINGDOM Season 5 Confirms Release Date With Brand New Visuals

The upcoming anime will start broadcasting on NHK General TV in Japan. Animated under Studio Pierrot and Studio Signpost, you can anticipate a lot from Kingdom’s season 5 anime series. Besides the anime’s release date and time, the new iconic visual characters include Kan Ki, Raido, KokuOu, and Ma Ran.

4
Taylor Swifts Eras Tour Concert Film Coming to Theaters This October Photo
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Concert Film Coming to Theaters This October

Viewers around the world will now be able to watch Taylor Swift’s concert film “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” in theaters. Exploring her past works, the tour includes music from Swift's past 'eras,' including albums 'Fearless,' 'Red,' '1989,' 'reputation,' 'Lover,' 'folklore,' 'evermore,' and 'Midnights.' Get all the details and get tickets here!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Lola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson TillerLola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson Tiller
LA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 YearsLA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 Years
Video: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven TrailerVideo: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven Trailer
Brad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This FridayBrad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This Friday

Videos

Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard Video
Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard
Watch Netflix's MAY DECEMBER Trailer With Portman & Moore Video
Watch Netflix's MAY DECEMBER Trailer With Portman & Moore
Vide: Steve Martin & Martin Short Nod FATHER OF THE BRIDE on ONLY MURDERS Video
Vide: Steve Martin & Martin Short Nod FATHER OF THE BRIDE on ONLY MURDERS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
ALADDIN